UHG third most overcrowded hospital in country in October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG was the third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland in October according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded, followed by Cork University Hospital.

There were 885 patients waiting on trolleys or along wards at UHG in October, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

UHG and Cork University Hospital were below University Hospital Limerick where 1,450 people were left waiting for beds.

Nationally, over 11,450 patients were awaiting admission across the country.

October’s figures are the second highest since Trolley Watch began.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris will be in Galway tomorrow

He will be visiting Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe at lunchtime

Hospital Management hopes to highlight the urgent need for further resources and supports

Tomorrow’s visit follows progress in the provision of a new 50 bed unit at the hospital, which tenders open for preparatory work last month