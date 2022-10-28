UHG third most overcrowded hospital again today

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The HSE is asking people to consider other care options before attending a hospital this bank holiday weekend.

UHG’s emergency department is the third most overcrowded in the country again today with 52 people on trolleys, just behind Cork and Limerick

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has 6 people waiting for a bed

The HSE says all emergency departments continue to be extremely busy, and people may experience long waiting times.

The HSE is suggesting people consider injury units, out of hours GPs, or pharmacies before attending a hospital.

However people who require emergency care are advised to attend an ED.