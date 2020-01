Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

63 patients are waiting on trolleys or in wards at UHG this morning.

It’s ahead of the figure of 54 patients awaiting admission at Cork University Hospital, and 45 at University Hospital Limerick .

Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 527 people waiting for beds this afternoon.