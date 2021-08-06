UHG still has the highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG still has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country – as well as the highest number of virus patients in the ICU.

There are currently 19 Covid-19 patients at the city hospital, of whom 5 are in ICU.

While virus figures have been increasing steadily at UHG in recent weeks, there are just two Covid-19 patients at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and neither patient is in intensive care.

Nationally, there are 189 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals today, of whom 30 are in the ICU.

It comes as the head of the HSE says adults should be fully vaccinated by the end of the month.

The latest figures show 89 per cent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 76 per cent are fully protected.

Paul Reid says the vaccination programme is four weeks ahead of schedule.

In addition, the HSE CEO expects all 12-15 year olds who put themselves forward for a Covid-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

The portal opens for the age group next Thursday with a parent or guardian’s permission.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised the age group be allowed a Pfizer or Moderna jab.