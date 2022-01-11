UHG still has second highest number of virus patients nationwide amid continuing pressure on bed availability

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG still has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients nationwide today, amid ongoing severe pressure on bed availability.

There are now 70 patients with the virus at the city hospital, just behind Letterkenny University Hospital at 71.

The figure of 70 patients at UHG today is double the figure recorded this day last week – and follows a warning issued by hospital management yesterday over conditions at the facility.

The Emergency Department is experiencing significant delays amid severe pressure on bed availability, while several hundred staff remain out of work due to COVID-19.

The situation has led to the cancellation of many surgeries and outpatient appointments, in order to redeploy staff to areas experiencing critical shortages.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show there’s been no change in figures at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, where there are 10 patients with the virus.

ICU figures have remained low at Galway’s public hospitals despite the accelerated rise in COVID-19 patients over the past week.

There are six virus patients receiving critical care at UHG, and a further single patient at Portiuncula.