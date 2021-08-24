UHG still has highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG still has the highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide.

There are 31 patients with the virus at the city hospital today – down a single patient since yesterday.

Of the patients at UHG today, 7 are receiving care in ICU – unchanged since yesterday.

Meanwhile, there are 6 patients with Covid-19 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – an increase of a single patient.

While there are 2 patients with the virus in the ICU – that’s unchanged since yesterday.

Nationally, 307 Covid patients are being treated in hospital today, including 60 in intensive care units.

Former head of the Intensive Care Society, Catherine Motherway, says admissions to ICU will continue to rise for a number of weeks.

