UHG still has highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG still has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU nationwide.

There are now 8 patients with the virus being treated in intensive care at the city hospital – a drop of a single patient since yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 3 patients with Covid-19 in ICU – an increase of a single patient over the past 24 hours.

Overall, there are 15 patients with the virus at UHG today, an increase of 2 since yesterday.

While there are a further 4 patients with the virus at Portiuncula Hospital, representing a drop of a single patient since yesterday.

Nationally, the latest figures show there are 244 cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which 54 are being treated in ICU.

It comes as senior Ministers and health officials are meeting today to map out a plan to end Covid-19 restrictions.

Covid-19 adviser for the Irish College of GPs and member of NPHET Dr Mary Favier says there’s a fear hospital’s will be overwhelmed if we reopen too quickly.

