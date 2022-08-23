From Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG spent over €25,000 on debt collectors in 2020 – the third highest across the country’s hospitals.

HSE run hospitals spent almost 1 million euro on debt collectors in the past two years.

University Hospital Galway spent €25,233 on debt collectors in 2020, and €4,451 to October last year.

UHG’s 2020 spend was the third highest in the country, behind Cork University Hospital on almost €100,000 and Connolly Hospital in Dublin on just over €32,000.

The money was used to chase down unpaid patient bills and the 100 euro emergency department fee.

The Irish Independent reports more than half a million euro was spent by hospitals in 2020 and over 350,000 euro up to October last year.