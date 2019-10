Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is seriously overcrowded heading into the bank holiday weekend, and has the third highest number of patients on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 54 people without beds, according to the INMO.

That’s followed by 45 at Cork University Hospital and 40 at University Hospital Galway.

UHG has been under severe pressure at its A&E for the past fortnight.

Nationally, 431 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.