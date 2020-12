print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is struggling with admission demands with 648 presentations at the emergency department this week.

Saolta Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove says the unit saw 236 patients on Monday, 218 on Tuesday and a further 194 yesterday.

She said the acute hospital is struggling with more patients than available beds.

Ann Cosgrove told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the current situation is challenging…