Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway continues to deal with overcrowding issues this week.

It’s the second worst-hit hospital in the country today, with 47 people waiting on trolleys or along wards according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are a further 15 people waiting in the Emergency Department of Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The INMO says many patients are treated on trolleys in corridors, on chairs, in waiting rooms or wherever there is space.