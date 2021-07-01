UHG second most overcrowded nationwide today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the second busiest hospital nationwide today.

30 patients are waiting at the emergency department at the city’s acute hospital today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 35 patients waiting to be admitted.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 215 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning nationwide.

177 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 38 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.