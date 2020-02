Galway Bay fm newsroom:

UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 63 people awaiting beds, according to the INMO.

That’s followed by 47 at University Hospital Galway and 45 at Cork University Hospital waiting on trolleys or along wards

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 518 patients are awaiting admission across the country.