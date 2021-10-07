UHG second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today.

The acute city hospital has 49 patients waiting at the emergency department or on wards elsewhere.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 74 patients.

Cork University Hospital is next in line with 40 patients waiting, while Letterkenny University Hospital has 39 waiting.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 347 patients are waiting in emergency departments nationwide, while 104 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.