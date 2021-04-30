UHG second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

There are currently 36 patients on trolleys in the emergency department at the city hospital.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are no patients on trolleys at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

The most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick – where 67 patients are waiting for a bed.

That’s followed by UHG at 36, and Mayo University Hospital at 23.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’ Connor, said UHG is the busiest hospital in the system this week.

