UHG second most overcrowded hospital nationwide during March

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG was the second most overcrowded hospital in the country last month.

Figures from the INMO show that nationally, it was the worst March on record since records began in 2006.

The most overcrowded hospital in the state last month was University Hospital Limerick – with 1,671 on trolleys throughout the month of March.

That’s followed by University Hospital Galway, at 947 patients, and Letterkenny University Hospital at 781.

Nationally, more than 11 thousand patients were without a bed last month – the worst figure on record since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006.

The organisation claims hospital are currently not safe for patients or for staff, because of the levels of overcrowding, as well as COVID-19 infection rates.

It’s calling for clear and coherent public health advice from Government and senior public health officials.

A statement adds the public needs to be made aware of why they’re being asked to step up to the plate in order to protect those working on the front lines.

It refers to growing calls for a return to mandatory mask wearing, as well as remote working where possible, as fears grow that hospitals are starting to buckle under unsustainable pressure.