UHG second most overcrowded hospital for second consecutive day

UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country for a second consecutive day

Nationally, 549 people are waiting for beds

INMO figures show 414 admitted patients are in emergency departments, while 135 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 106 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 50 at University Hospital Galway, and 47 at Cork University Hospital

Portiuncula Hospital has three patients awaiting a bed