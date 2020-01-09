UHG second most overcrowded again today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is once again the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today with 45 waiting on trolleys or along wards.

Meanwhile, 21 are waiting at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The Medical Assessment Unit at the facility and is being used as an overflow area for patients from the Emergency Department.

There are 520 on trolleys nationwide today with University Hospital Limerick once again recorded as the most overcrowded with 48.

The INMO union is once again calling on the HSE and government to act on providing safe staffing to ensure that this week’s record highs are never reached again.

The union has called for the immediate approval of all front line recruitment awaiting HSE sign off and for the restoration of recruitment powers to hospitals and hospital groups, ending the current recruitment freeze.