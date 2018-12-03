UHG rolls out high dose rate treatment for prostate cancer patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Prostate cancer patients can now avail of high-dose-rate brachytherapy treatment at UHG.

To date, the high-dose treatment had only been available to patients in the Mater Hospital.

Designated staff have completed a training and education programme which also involved site visits to the Mater hospital and the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast.

Hospital management hope UHG will lead a programme to roll out the prostate HDR service to other radiotherapy centres in Cork and Dublin.

High dose-rate brachytherapy involves inserting thin tubes into the affected area which carry a source of radiation to destroy cancer cells.

Ireland has the highest rate of prostate cancer in Europe with over 3,400 men diagnosed annually.

Dr. Cormac Small is a Radiation Oncologist – he says the advances in treatment means a wider range of patients can now avail of it, you will hear him on FYI Galway at 5…