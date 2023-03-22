UHG remains under significant pressure with 67 patients on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG remains under significant pressure today with 67 patients on trolleys

This is one of the highest ever figures at the city public hospital

It’s the third highest number in the country behind Cork with 70 patients on trolleys and Limerick with 107

Yesterday at UHG, elective day case and inpatient adult procedures were postooned due to pressure on beds.

In Portiuncula in Ballinasloe there are a further 8 people waiting on trolleys

Nationally, 647 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today