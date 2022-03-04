UHG remains under significant pressure with 58 patients on trolleys

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- University Hospital Galway remains under significant pressure this afternoon, with 58 patients waiting on trolleys.

Earlier this week, the Saolta Hospital Group was forced to issue a public advisory for both UHG and Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Both hospitals were experiencing severe issues with bed availability and long wait times for admission, amid high presentations at Emergency Departments.

This afternoon, the 58 patients on trolleys at UHG is the second highest figure nationwide, behind University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, there are a further 21 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital.