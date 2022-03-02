UHG remains under severe pressure today with 50 patients on trolleys

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG remains under severe pressure today, with 50 patients waiting on trolleys.

It follows an advisory issued yesterday that both UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are experiencing long wait times amid high numbers of presentations.

There were 250 admissions to the Emergency Department at UHG on Monday, and a further 228 presentations yesterday.

Today, there are 50 people on trolleys at the city hospital – the third highest figure in the country – while 18 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

Speaking to Galway Talks, General Manager at UHG, Chris Kane, also confirmed there are a further 20 patients waiting in the Acute Medical Unit at UHG.

She says ongoing capacity issues are having a significant impact.