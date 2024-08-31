Galway Bay FM

31 August 2024

UHG records the third highest trolley figures in August

University Hospital Galway had the third highest trolley figures during August.

748 patients were left awaiting a bed at UHG last month – which is a lower figure than the previous two years.

University Hospital Limerick was the most over-crowded in August, with 1,215 patents on trolleys throughout the month.

Nationally, 7,838 patients were left waiting for a bed in hospitals – a decrease of almost a thousand on August 2023.

 

