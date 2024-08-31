UHG records the third highest trolley figures in August

University Hospital Galway had the third highest trolley figures during August.

748 patients were left awaiting a bed at UHG last month – which is a lower figure than the previous two years.

University Hospital Limerick was the most over-crowded in August, with 1,215 patents on trolleys throughout the month.

Nationally, 7,838 patients were left waiting for a bed in hospitals – a decrease of almost a thousand on August 2023.