UHG records highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has recorded its highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to HSE figures, there are 22 confirmed cases at the city’s acute hospital today – the highest daily figure since St. Stephen’s Day when 21 coronavirus patients were being treated there.



There are no confirmed cases at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe today.

However, one individual is undergoing general treatment for a suspected case of COVID-19 at the east Galway hospital, while a further 12 patients at UHG are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

The head of the HSE says the sharp rise in COVID-19 hospital patients is extremely concerning.

Nationwide, 491 people are now in hospital with the virus, which is around twice as many compared to the figures recorded last week.