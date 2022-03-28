UHG records €657k in car parking charges last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG received 657 thousand euro in car parking charges last year.

The HSE got over five million euro in car parking charges at its public hospitals last year.

According to Freedom of Information files, the average was 244 thousand euro per hospital.

5.1 million euro was taken in by the HSE in car parking charges in its public hospitals in 2021 – which is almost identical to the previous year.

The money relates to 21 statutory hospital car parks.

By far the highest was the 1.25 million euro in Cork University Hospital.

That’s followed by 657,000 in University Hospital Galway, and 468,000 in Waterford Regional Hospital.

Aontú put forward a Bill in the Dáil last month that would see the charges end for many patients attending outpatient services.