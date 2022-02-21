UHG records almost 50% monthly drop in volume of COVID 19 hospitalisations

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The number of COVID 19 hospitalisations at UHG has dropped by nearly 50% in the last month.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 40 patients are being treated for coronavirus at the city’s acute hospital.

Today’s figure of 40 compares to 74 just one month ago, at a time when UHG had the highest volume of COVID 19 patients in the entire country.

Figures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have also declined significantly with 11 being treated at the East Galway facility this time last month, as compared to four today.

ICU figures have remained largely static during the period with five being treating in intensive care at UHG today, the same figure receiving care one month ago.

There are no COVID 19 patients in the ICU setting at Portiuncula today.