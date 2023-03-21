UHG postpones elective day case and inpatient adult procedures due to pressure on beds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is postponing elective day case and inpatient adult procedures due to pressure on beds.

Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

A statement from the HSE says following a very busy bank holiday weekend, the Emergency Department remains under significant pressure and wait times to be seen are long

251 people attended the ED yesterday alone, and today 56 people are waiting for a bed

This is the third highest waiting list in the country, behind Cork with 63 and Limerick with 106

Outpatient appointments are proceeding as usual today at UHG