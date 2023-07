Galway Bay fm newsroom – Patients at University Hospital Galway have been sharing their experience at the Emergency Department in a HIQA report.

An unnannounced inspection took place at the new temporary ED on February 16th, with inspectors finding it was ‘grossly overcrowded’

While efforts have been made to address this, inspectors found they were not fully effective and would need reviewing.

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Leah Hogarty have the details: