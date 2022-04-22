UHG owed €8.6m in unpaid patient fees last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE was owed €40m in unpaid hospital patient fees at the beginning of last year – and UHG accounted for almost a fifth of that figure.

The Irish Independent reports that the city hospital and University Hospital Kerry were the only two facilities owed more than €1m in in-patient fees.

The figures show that the HSE was owed more than €40m last year by patients who failed to pay their bills after being discharged from hospitals nationwide.

Half the amount relates to unpaid charges arising from road traffic accidents.

Patients who failed to pay the €100 emergency department fee accounts for a further €8.3m.

At UHG, the total owed by patients accounts for almost a fifth of the debt accrued at HSE hospitals across the country.

Almost €5m remained outstanding from road traffic accidents; €1.3m in ED charges; and a further €2.4m in unpaid in-patient fees.

It’s also reported the HSE was also owed almost €140m by private health insurance companies at the beginning of last year.