UHG operating in “extremely challenging” conditions as 250 staff out of work

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is operating in “extremely challenging” conditions as 250 staff are out of work due to COVID-19.

That’s according to Chief Operating Officer at the Saolta Hospital Group, Anne Cosgrove.

She says the hospital is experiencing very high attendances at the emergency department, with 220 presentations on average per day.

There’s also three wards dedicated to COVID-19 patients, while a number of other wards are also impacted by the virus.

Significant visiting restrictions are in place, while elective procedures have been scaled back, with urgent cases being prioritised.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Anne Cosgrove says staff are doing the best they can under difficult circumstances.