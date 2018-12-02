Current track
UHG one of worst hospitals for overcrowding during November

Written by on 2 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom –University Hospital Galway was once again one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country last month.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reveal that nationally, November was the worst month on record for overcrowding.

The INMO says overall – 9, 679 patients were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs for beds last month, the highest number since records began.

