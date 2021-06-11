UHG one of 8 hospitals nationwide with no COVID patients today

print

University Hospital Galway is among the 8 hospitals nationwide with no Covid patients, according to the head of the HSE

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has three patients with the virus, one of whom is in ICU

Last night, there were 59 patients with the virus in Irish hospitals with 23 in intensive care.

It is the lowest number of patients in hospital since September 13th and the lowest number in intensive care since St Stephen’s day.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the benefits of the vaccine programme are clear to see