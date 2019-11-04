UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide – with 70 waiting on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today by a significant margin.

There are currently over 70 admitted patients awaiting a bed.

Today’s figure of 71 patients on trolleys at UHG is by far the worst figure in the country – and one of the worst figures ever recorded at the hospital.

It’s significantly ahead of the figure of 49 patients awaiting admission at Cork University Hospital, and 46 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 595 people waiting for beds this afternoon.

The figures come as Health Minister Simon Harris recently confirmed that an initial submission will be made for a new Emergency Department at UHG in the coming weeks.

However, it’s expected that the new five-story unit may not be fully completed until 2024 or beyond.