UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide today.

There are 34 patients waiting at the emergency department at the city acute hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 286 admitted patients waiting for beds at hospitals nationwide this morning.

Cork University Hospital is the next most overcrowded with 33 waiting, while University Hospital Limerick has 21 waiting at its emergency department.

It comes as UHG is dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak, increased numbers of covid admissions along with a very significant return of non-covid patients.

An outbreak control team was convened earlier this week at UHG and is working with public health and occupational health to manage the response to the outbreak at the hospital.

There are 33 Covid-19 patients receiving care at UHG today – the highest number nationwide.

There are seven coronavirus patients receiving ICU care at the University Road facility.