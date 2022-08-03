UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today – with 59 patients waiting on trolleys.

It follows a public advisory issued yesterday over pressure on bed availability at the facility, and long waiting times at the Emergency Department.

Five wards are affected by outbreaks of COVID-19, and UHG has consistently had one of the highest number of virus patients nationwide over the past two weeks.

The situation has created significant pressure on the hospital, with some elective procedures cancelled as a result.

Meanwhile, there are 14 patients waiting for a bed at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe today.