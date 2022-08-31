UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide during August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG was the most overcrowded hospital in the country during August, according to new figures from the INMO.

The figure was the worst August on record – while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe also experienced unprecedented figures.

With 1,166 patients on trolleys at UHG throughout the month, it’s the highest figure in the country – and the worst August on record for the city hospital.

The stark figure is almost double the previous highest figure recorded in August of 2019.

Other hospitals experiencing severe overcrowding are University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe also hit record numbers this month – with 185 people without a bed.

The INMO is warning for the third time this year, we’ve seen another monthly overcrowding record broken with 9,603 patients on trolleys during August.

It warns the situation is sounding the alarm for a very bleak winter ahead unless immediate action is taken by the Health Minister and the HSE.