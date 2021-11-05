UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide

Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide today, with 49 patients waiting for a bed.

There are 43 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department, and a further 6 on trolleys in wards elsewhere.

It’s the highest figure nationwide, followed by University Hospital Limerick at 45, and Cork University Hospital at 41.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 figures have remained relatively stable at UHG in recent days, with 28 virus patients reported in the latest figures.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said while the current hospital figures are high, they remain very manageable.