UHG most overcrowded hospital in the country today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 42 people waiting on trolleys or in wards at the emergency department.

It has been a difficult week at the A&E with the escalation protocol put into place on Tuesday after a very busy St Patrick’s weekend.

The protocol involves additional reviews, early discharges and deferral of elective non urgent procedures.

Nationally, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 468 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

Cork University Hospital is the second worst with 41 people waiting while 37 are waiting at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.