Galway Bay fm newsroom – Recruitment is ongoing for a new specialist Menopause Clinic in UHG.

The specialist clinic is one of four approved for funding and development, as part of a Women’s Health Fund announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last September.

The other clinics will be based in Dublin, Limerick and Cork.

The HSE have confirmed that the recruitment process is ongoing, with the aim of having the Galway service operational in the Autumn.