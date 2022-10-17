UHG menopause clinic to open by end of this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The specialist menopause clinic at University Hospital Galway is set to open by the end of this year.

It comes as the Health Minister has launched the inaugural Menopause Awareness Week.

The specialist clinic for UHG is one of four approved for funding and development, as part of a Women’s Health Fund announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last September.

The Galway service has completed the interview process for several positions, which are now progressing through the pre-employment process and are awaiting a start date.

Minister Donnelly will open the Rotunda menopause clinic tomorrow to launch Menopause Awareness Week.