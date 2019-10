Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway has won a major award at the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards.

The unit was honoured with the Midwifery Led Project award for their quality improvement project on preventing hypothermia in newborn babies.

The project resulted in a reduction in the number of babies admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The initiative also led to an increase of almost 10 percent in breastfeeding rates.