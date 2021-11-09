UHG maternity department urges expectant mothers to avail of vaccine

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Expectant mothers across the city and county are being urged to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The maternity department at University Hospital Galway says it’s estimated that around 58% of pregnant women are vaccinated at this stage.

The HSE says pregnant women who contract the virus are more likely to get very unwell and need treatment in intensive care than a woman who is not pregnant.

Speaking to Galway Talks earlier, Director of Midwifery at UHG Helen Murphy says anyone uncertain about the vaccine should seek advice from midwives and get the required answers: