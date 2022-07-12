UHG Manager admits bed capacity will be a problem during winter months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The manager of UHG has admitted they expect bed capacity will be an issue at the hospital this winter.

It comes as the city hospital has been facing chronic overcrowding issues – with last June the worst on record for patients on trolleys.

Today, there are 48 patients waiting for a bed – while the hospital is also dealing with significant numbers of COVID patients, and related staff absences.

The INMO has warned that if the trolley crisis is this bad at the height of summer, it could be a catastrophe once winter arrives.

Manager Chris Kane is hopeful the opening of the new temporary ED will help the situation.