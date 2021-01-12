UHG management to move more non COVID-19 patients to private hospitals to free up capacity

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals is aiming to move more non-COVID19 patients to private hospitals to free up capacity at UHG.

Seven UHG patients are currently being treated at the Galway Clinic, while 15 people have been moved to the Bon Secours Hospital.

It comes as the number of COVID-19 wards in UHG has increased from one to six since the 27th December.

GUH General Manager Chris Kane says there are between 125 and 130 confiirmed cases of the virus at the city’s main hospital today.

Nationwide there are 1700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Irish acute hosptials, while almost 200 patients are awaiting Coronavirus test results.

GUH General Manager Chris Kane told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks if cases at UHG continue to rise they may have to add extra wards.

