UHG launches video calling service for ICU patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG has launched a new video calling system for the intensive care unit which enables contact between families, patients and clinical care teams.

The technology known as “FamilyLink” is particularly important as currently visitors are not permitted in the hospital, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the visiting restrictions were introduced in early March, the ICU team at UHG reached out to its academic partners in NUI Galway, who in turned reached out to industry contacts in Galway and beyond.

NUI Galway, Cisco and IBM assembled a team and working closely with the ICU and Clinical Engineering teams in UHG, have rapidly developed a state-of-the-art video call system specifically for the ICU setting.

The secure system is designed for easy setup where close family members are invited by the nurse looking after the patient, to see and speak to their loved one.

ICU FamilyLink also enables staff to advise the family and discuss medical and treatment issues that arise.