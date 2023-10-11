Galway Bay FM

11 October 2023

UHG issues warning to public of long wait times for Emergency Department

University Hospital Galway is warning of very long waiting times for patients attending its Emergency Department.

The ED experienced an extremely busy day yesterday, and there is pressure on bed availability, leading to significant delays for patients.

The INMO trolley watch shows there were 39 patients on trolleys at UHG overnight, and the hospital says there were over 100 patients within the department.

The hospital is requesting people only attend if it is an emergency situation.

It is advising patients seek alternative options first if possible, such as seeing their local GP or out of hours service.

The hospital is also reminding people the Roscommon Injury Unit is open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

