UHG issues public advisory as hospital under severe pressure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG has issued a public advisory over conditions at the hospital – while the INMO is demanding urgent action as 70 patients are on trolleys today.

That’s the highest level of overcrowding since 2019 – with a warning that this level of overcrowding in July is not normal and immediate action is needed.

A statement from UHG says the emergency department has been extremely busy over the past week and the hospital is now in full capacity protocol.

It adds there is pressure on bed availability due to the number of patients with COVID-19, with three wards dedicated to virus care.

A further two wards are affected by COVID outbreaks.

The INMO is calling for elective procedures to be rescheduled at UHG given the current situation and the continued increase in trolley numbers in recent days.

It says every department and ward at UHG is now under pressure and nurses are being redeployed at a significant rate.

Management at the hospital are being urged to cancel all non-urgent elective procedures, and make safe patient care a priority.

The INMO says this level of overcrowding in Galway in the middle of July is not normal and must not be treated as such – with short, medium and long term solutions needed immediately.