Galway Bay FM

14 February 2024

~1 minutes read

UHG issues advisory over very long wait times at Emergency Department

Share story:
UHG issues advisory over very long wait times at Emergency Department

UHG has issued an advisory notice that patients who attend the ED for non-urgent treatment will be waiting a very long time to be seen.

The hospital is under pressure again this week, with more than 250 attendances yesterday and almost 60 people on trolleys.

The situation remains unchanged today, with a large number of attendances as of this morning, and more than 60 patients without a bed.

UHG is asking that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible, or the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am and 8pm.

But it’s also given an assurance that people who genuinely require emergency care are encouraged to attend, and they will be prioritised.

Share story:

Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening

Food delivery drivers in Galway are set to go on strike this evening as part of an international campaign for better pay. A protest is being held on OR...

Creatives invited to industry workshops in city next week

Artists in the creative industry are invited to attend workshops in the city next week The series of free workshops are aimed at those in rural areas, and...

Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday

It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th It will come as a massive relief to parents in Moycullen...

Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway city last evening It’s believed to have occurred ac...