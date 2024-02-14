UHG issues advisory over very long wait times at Emergency Department

UHG has issued an advisory notice that patients who attend the ED for non-urgent treatment will be waiting a very long time to be seen.

The hospital is under pressure again this week, with more than 250 attendances yesterday and almost 60 people on trolleys.

The situation remains unchanged today, with a large number of attendances as of this morning, and more than 60 patients without a bed.

UHG is asking that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible, or the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am and 8pm.

But it’s also given an assurance that people who genuinely require emergency care are encouraged to attend, and they will be prioritised.