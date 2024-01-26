UHG issue apology to Kiltullagh couple whose baby died 3 days after birth

University Hospital Galway has issued an apology to a couple from Kiltullagh whose baby died three days after birth.

According the Irish Times, the letter of apology, which was also sent to the couple, has been read out in the High Court.

Marie Donnellan and William Hurley, of Tooloobaun, Kiltullagh, lost their baby daughter, Catherine Rose, after she suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

The apology came as the couple settled actions for nervous shock and injury against the HSE over the death of their daughter on October 17th, 2020.

Ms Donnellan attended UHG on October 13th, 2020, for a scheduled full-term induction of her baby under the care of a private consultant.

She was brought to the neonatal intensive care unit and later that morning was transferred to the Rotunda in Dublin where she was diagnosed with brain damage due to lack of oxygen, it was claimed.

In the letter, Chris Kane, general manager of UHG, expressed sincere condolences to the family on behalf of the hospital and the Saolta University Health Care Group.

Ms Kane also acknowledged the failings in care provided, and stated the hospital ‘deeply regretted the impact of these failings, the death of Catherine and the trauma and suffering they experienced’.

The couple have since said they were grateful for the apology, but were disappointed they had not been given the chance to engage with the hospital regarding possible improvements.

They have now written to UHG and the Saolta group, requesting a meeting to discuss recommendations to help improve maternity care at the hospital.