UHG is third worst for numbers waiting for a hospital bed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has had the third highest number of patients waiting for hospital beds this year

Nationally, so far this year the number waiting has exceeded 100 thousand for the first time ever.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it’s the first time this has happened since it began recording figures in 2004.

Almost 7 thousand patients have waited on trolleys at University Hospital Galway since January – the third worst figure nationwide.

The figure for UHG is behind University Hospital Limerick at 10, 500 and Cork University Hospital at 8, 500.

Today, 451 patients are on trolleys and chairs across the country, which brings the 2018 total to 100,385.

The INMO says the situation will continue to worsen unless the HSE addresses the recruitment and retention crisis.